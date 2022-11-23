See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Wyatt works at North Dallas ENT in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Sinus Center
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 (214) 382-5100
    Legacy Medical Village
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 (214) 382-5100
    Texas Oncology Lab - Garland
    7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 200, Garland, TX 75044 (972) 675-1606
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Enlarged Turbinates
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Enlarged Turbinates

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Congestion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Wyatt is a great Doctor. He treated me with the utmost care and professionalism. He is a great communicator and very diligent and competent. I highly recommend him!
    Levi — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619963808
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

