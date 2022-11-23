Overview

Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Wyatt works at North Dallas ENT in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.