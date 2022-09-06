Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wright, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Surgeons11212 State Highway 151 Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 220-1726
-
2
Nix Health Care System414 Navarro St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 479-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr. Wright is very patient, professional and he is very straight forward. Perla was amazing, she was always super friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Joseph Wright, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225057680
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.