Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Urologic Specialists6007 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 897-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was just cleared yesterday of bladder cancer ( I still have follow up treatments). I started going to Dr. Worischeck over a year ago with bladder problems that turned out to be cancer . I had prostate cancer 21 years ago , so was very familiar with cancer and wanted the best Doctor available. During this treatment period Dr. Worischeck was kind , listened to me , and always made me feel important . He is never in a hurry and takes time to explain everything carefully. My daughter Julia is a Dr. in Houston and he took the time to talk with her and explain everything about my procedures. His office staff has all been very nice and friendly. His Medical assistant, Ashley always took time during the treatments to make me feel comfortable and explained what the treatments were doing. She made you feel like she was a friend. Would I recommend Dr. Worischeck ? Yes I would and I am so fortunate that my past retired Urologist Dr. Larry Bans referred me to Dr. Worischeck.
About Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902870173
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
