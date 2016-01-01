Dr. Joseph Woofter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woofter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Woofter, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Woofter, MD is a Dermatologist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Associated Dermatology Inc.1110 20th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-3834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Woofter, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1780648287
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
