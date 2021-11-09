Overview

Dr. Joseph Womack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univresity Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Womack works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.