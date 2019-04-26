Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Wolpert works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-4900
-
2
Drs. Monson Mcnamara & Gardner LLC7710 Mercy Rd Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-1338
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolpert?
I had emergency surgery and Dr. Wolpert was there seeing another patient when I was in the ER. One of the ER staff asked him to consult on my case and he said he would perform the surgery right away as it was unlikely I would survive until morning. thanks to him I not only survived until morning but am still going strong, almost 3 years later.
About Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578791604
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolpert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolpert works at
Dr. Wolpert has seen patients for Lipomas, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.