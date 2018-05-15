Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Rice Ophthalmology Assoc. PC591 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 854-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Although wait time for scheduled appointments are very long, it is worth while for the special treatment I receive from Dr. Williams and his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467567438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.