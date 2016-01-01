Dr. J Russell Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Russell Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. J Russell Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Medical Associates120 E Medical Ln, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7210
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Russell Williams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225038656
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
