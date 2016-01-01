Overview

Dr. J Russell Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Lexington Medical Associates in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.