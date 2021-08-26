See All Podiatrists in Lewes, DE
Dr. Joseph Wendolowski

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Wendolowski is a Podiatry Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Wendolowski works at Delaware Total Foot and Ankle Center in Lewes, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Wendolowski
    17425 Ocean One Plz Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 297-8431
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Absolutely amazing! Been going to other doctors in the area and all they want to do is shoot you up with drugs and prescribe more drugs. Starting from the second I walked in, his staff was so pleasant. Dr. Joe was very information and explained everything in layman’s terms. Went over a list with me on diet as I suffer from gout. Not only, he looked at an x-ray from the previous week I visited the clinic when I couldn't get in to any doctors office right away. Found a hook spur on the heel and is working to get that corrected with inserts. I've been dealing with this uncomfortable situation for a long time and I feel much more comfortable and informed, and have a much more positive outlook with the information and additional steps Dr. Joe is taking to help me and to prevent future pain. I highly recommend Dr. Joseph Wendolowski as your next, and hopefully last, foot and ankle doctor.
    Joseph P — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Wendolowski

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982610010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkview Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wendolowski is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendolowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wendolowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wendolowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wendolowski works at Delaware Total Foot and Ankle Center in Lewes, DE. View the full address on Dr. Wendolowski’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendolowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendolowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendolowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendolowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
