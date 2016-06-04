Dr. Joseph Wells, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wells, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wells, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Services24640 Jefferson Ave Ste 109, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-1323
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful office people and staff. enjoyed meeting Dr Wells he is a great Dr.
About Dr. Joseph Wells, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326112053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
