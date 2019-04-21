Overview

Dr. Joseph Weissman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Weissman works at Emory at Decatur Neurology & Sleep Medicine in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.