Dr. Joseph Weinstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Weinstein, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6254 97th Pl, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 313-0766
Comprehensive Orthopedic and Spine Care6815 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 313-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinstein and his Care teams at Comprehensive Orthopedic and Spine Care were very professional and attentive. Dr. Weinstein did my A.C.D.F. surgery in 2016; Dr. Wienstein showed empathy toward my pain; he is personable and has blessed hands (in my strong opinion). My after-care was attentive and thorough towards my pains and questions. This type of attention toward your physical needs can make a difference in faith in your total care from your doctor. I will recommend Dr. Weinstein every chance I can. At Comprehensive Orthopedic and Spine Care (C.O.S.C.), you will receive a direct and precise diagnosis and plan of action from Dr. Weinstein. Thank you for helping ease my pain. Five stars
About Dr. Joseph Weinstein, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
