See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD

Psychiatry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Weiner works at Joseph S. Weiner, MD, PhD in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph S. Weiner, MD, PC
    1010 Northern Blvd Ste 208, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 336-2585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Burnout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Burnout
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?

Feb 25, 2020
Doctor Weiner is very knowledgeable in his field, and is also very compassionate. You can't ask for a better combination. He really cares about his patients.
CARIN P. — Feb 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weiner to family and friends

Dr. Weiner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Weiner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023168929
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia University/NY State Psychiatric Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Chicago
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weiner works at Joseph S. Weiner, MD, PhD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Weiner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.