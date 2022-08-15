See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY-Buffalo

Dr. Wehman works at Celebrities Choice Cosmetic Sgy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Haines City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Plastic Surgery
    80 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-0005
  2. 2
    Access Injury & Primary Care
    2014 S Orange Ave Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-0005
  3. 3
    Center Retina & Macular Disease
    137 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optima Health
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wehman?

    Aug 15, 2022
    I am going to say that Dr. J.C. Wehman M.D. is the best surgeon. On September 10, 2020 I had a bad slip and very hard fall fractured L-3 severely herniated L3 and L4 they had been fused together in February 08, 2021 at O.R.M.C. Very painful, but very well worth the discomfort my back is doing much better now, now i still have a bulge at T12 and L1. Next is my neck C4 and C5. All things considered Dr.Wehman does exactly what He said, also what to do and not to do after surgery. Yes I would recommend him highly for any neurological surgery to anyone in need.??
    Chrispen Graves — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wehman to family and friends

    Dr. Wehman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wehman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023141371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wehman has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.