Dr. Joseph Watson, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Joseph Watson, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Watson works at Berks ENT Surgical Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berks ENT Surgical Associates
    1 Granite Point Dr Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-9728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2017
    Dr. Watson did my 9 month old's tubes today. He did an excellent job and she is doing great! The staff at granite point were excellent and very nice. I loved my experience, so glad we chose them and Dr. Watson.
    Kimberly in Reading, PA — Jul 04, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Watson, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013930692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watson works at Berks ENT Surgical Associates in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Watson’s profile.

    Dr. Watson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

