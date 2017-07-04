Overview

Dr. Joseph Watson, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Berks ENT Surgical Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Tonsillitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.