Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
Dr. Joseph Watkins Office3152 N University Ave Ste 220, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5947Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Joseph Reed Watkins MD Draper UT office. I have seen Dr. Watkins on three separate occasions. I don’t understand all the negative ratings. I am a professional and found Dr. Watkins to be the same. Extremely knowledgeable in Neurology. He did a very through examination, ordered a spinal MRI, and nerve conduction studies. He found the cause to my problem. Based on his exam, testing and MRI he properly referred me to a Neurosurgeon and I am scheduled for surgery. Thank you Dr. Watkins, and your PA
About Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659396695
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Watkins can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.