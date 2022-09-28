Overview

Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Wassef works at Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.