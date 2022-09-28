Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX1021 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 370, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 504-5459
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr Wassif for over 8 years. His diagnosis and treatment of me has made a huge difference in my life. I have felt better than I have felt for the past 30 years. Even my family members say it has made such a difference, they encourage me to keep seeing him. I would recommend him to my friend.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassef has seen patients for Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wassef speaks Arabic.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.