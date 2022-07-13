Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
I had full left knee replacement done by Dr Ward on May 9th. He asked what my expectations were and I told him I wanted to be able To walk pain free with my grandsons to the park. The morning of my 4 week post op check up, I walked pain free to the park with my grandsons. My surgery was relatively quick and I was walking without a cane or walker By day two. My home healthcare worker, Cathy Bouchard, was Professional and encouraging and I would strongly recommend that anyone having this surgery not skip this part of the recovery, with her if you can do it. Krister and Dr Ward patiently answered All of my questions and Concerns through this entire experience. I would definitely go back to Dr Ward and his staff if I need any further surgery. I am currently back to a daily exercise routine. The fact that Dr Ward and my physical therapist were local was a huge plus in getting to appts as Follow up physical therapy is essential but also can be time consuming. Peg Roth
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902127764
- New England Baptist Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
