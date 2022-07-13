Overview

Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.



Dr. Ward works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.