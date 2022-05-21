Overview

Dr. Joseph Wanzek III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Wanzek III works at Bluffs Family Healthcare in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.