Dr. Joseph Wan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wan works at
Locations
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wan performed my vasectomy today and it all went as planned. Very professional and answered all of my questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Joseph Wan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1235549585
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.