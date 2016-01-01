Overview

Dr. Joseph Walters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga, CA. They completed their residency with Albany Medical Center



Dr. Walters works at Joseph J. Walters, M.D. in Saratoga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.