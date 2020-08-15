Dr. Joseph Wallis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wallis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
The Women's Care Source, Denville16 Pocono Rd Ste 309, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 285-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Women's Care Source, Morristown111 Madison Ave Ste 308, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
I 100% would recommend Dr Joesph J Wallis to any new patient. I have been seen by Dr Wallis for 12+ years. And only have excellent knowledge of how he is as a Doctor. And I feel very comfortable with him taking care of my gyno/ob appointments. He has very good bedside manners and takes his time listening and helping all his patients needs. I have 100% Wonderful care from Dr Joesph J Wallis. And definitely not going to see another Gyno/ Ob Doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285672154
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallis speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
