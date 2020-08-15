Overview

Dr. Joseph Wallis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Wallis works at The Women's Care source in Denville, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.