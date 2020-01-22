Dr. Joseph Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Tuscaloosa1031 Fairfax Park, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have severe ptsd due to a surgery gone wrong with another local doctor. Dr. Wallace was beyond amazing and was patient and caring towards me. He did a flawless double mastectomy. His staff and he were compassionate and caring. I cannot express enough how grateful I was for his care. He continued to check in on me by phone even after going home from hospital in between appointments. I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104850957
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
