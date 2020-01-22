Overview

Dr. Joseph Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Surgical Specialist Of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.