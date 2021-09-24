Dr. Joseph Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Walker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
National Ophthalmic Research Institute6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 393-4323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent !! When you visit your eyes will get the full spectrum of examinations including the Dye. All take time. He saved my troubled eye. You only have two eyes and the wait is worth it for a comprehensive exam. You have to be good to be an eye surgeon because you are operating in such a small space.
About Dr. Joseph Walker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306806641
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- St Vincent Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walker speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
