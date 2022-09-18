Dr. Joseph Volk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Volk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Volk, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Volk works at
Locations
Saguaro Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Gynecologic Oncology7200 W Bell Rd # A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 487-4822
Goodyear - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Gynecologic Oncology13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 105, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 469-4222
Saguaro Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Gynecologic Oncology7200 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 487-4822
Scottsdale Pima8415 N Pima Rd Ste 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 223-9805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He makes each patient feel like they are the most important. He explains any situation clearly and always allows patient to hear options in making a decision. Dr Volk is the most trusted doctor I use and recommend him highly if any oncologist need arises.
About Dr. Joseph Volk, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700800620
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Regis College, Weston, MA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volk has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Volk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.