Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Vitolo works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph R Vitolo, MD48 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vitolo?
Dr. Vitolo is very personable, explains procedure and after care precisely.
About Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982784161
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitolo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.