Overview

Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Vitolo works at Breast Health Services in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

