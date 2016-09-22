Overview

Dr. Joseph Vitiello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Vitiello works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.