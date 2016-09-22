Dr. Vitiello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Vitiello, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Vitiello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Brooklyn Nuclear Spect Imaging PC9020 5th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-2009
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Crossroads Pharmacy700 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Directions (908) 354-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vitiello has been my father's cardiologist for about 20 years and he is excellent. He has superb bedside manners. He's also extremely sweet and a very caring doctor. He is very knowledgeable in cardiology. He has greatly helped my father through different procedures. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Vitiello, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1932189537
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center|Westchester Co Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
