Dr. Joseph Vitagliano, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Vitagliano, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in West Islip, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Vitagliano works at
Locations
-
1
Vitagliano Orthodontics150 Higbie Ln, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 528-1619
-
2
Sunrise Dental Associates200 Boundary Ave Ste 202, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 301-1036
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Vitagliano, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Chinese
- 1861593485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
