Overview

Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Vijungco works at Discover Vein and Vascular Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.