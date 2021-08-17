Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijungco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD
Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Discover Vein and Vascular Center600 S Dobson Rd Ste B10, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 745-8577
Discover Vein and Vascular Center135 S Power Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Dr.Joseph Vijungco is an excellent Vascular surgon but the office scheduler at his Chandler office is not organized and confused the heck out of me when trying to get dates and locations set up for an ultrasound and follow up appointments. They were set up for the next two days at a different locations. While standing in front of her I entered the addresses, dates and times for both appointments. Wouldn't you know because of all the disruptive scheduling conversations I showed up at the wrong location. Dates and locations were switched on my calendar. They need to improve the scheduling process without all the distractions going on around the scheduling desk it was confusing and caused a delayed and rescheduling of an appointment.
About Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952399180
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital
- Rush University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Vijungco speaks Spanish.
