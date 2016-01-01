Overview

Dr. Joseph Vickers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Vickers works at Ahtanum Ridge Family Medicine in Yakima, WA with other offices in Union Gap, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.