Dr. Joseph Veys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Veys, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Veys, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Veys works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Urology Center1434 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 278-5961
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veys?
My vasectomy was quick and painless. Great staff.
About Dr. Joseph Veys, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1861464208
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veys works at
Dr. Veys has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Veys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.