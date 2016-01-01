Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vettukattil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD
Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM & GME)|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery100 Michigan St NE Fl 10, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp; GME)|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp;amp; GME)
Dr. Vettukattil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vettukattil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vettukattil using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vettukattil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vettukattil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vettukattil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vettukattil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vettukattil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.