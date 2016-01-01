See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp; GME)|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp;amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Vettukattil works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Septal Defect
Arrhythmia Screening
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Septal Defect
Arrhythmia Screening
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
ASD and-or PFO Closure Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interventional Catheterization Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Closure of Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Stress Echocardiography (ECG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619217890
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Birmingham Chldns Hosp|Royal Brompton Natl Heart Hosp|Southampton Genl Hosp
    Residency
    • Birmingham Children's Hospital - England (GME) &amp; Southhampton University Hospital - UK (GME) &amp; St Peter's Hospital - United Kingdom (GME) &amp; St John's National Academy of Health Sciences - India (GME) &amp; JIPMER - India (GME) &amp; Assum
    Internship
    • St John's Medical College|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp; GME)
    Medical Education
    • St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp;amp; GME)|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp;amp;amp; GME)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vettukattil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vettukattil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vettukattil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vettukattil works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vettukattil’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vettukattil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vettukattil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vettukattil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vettukattil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

