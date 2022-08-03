Dr. Venditto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Venditto, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Venditto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Venditto works at
Locations
South Miami Women's Health7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 350, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in this office is understanding and efficient.
About Dr. Joseph Venditto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447401351
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Venditto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venditto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venditto has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venditto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Venditto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venditto.
