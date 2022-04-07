See All Otolaryngologists in Monroe, NJ
Dr. Joseph Vella, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Vella, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Monroe, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Vella works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in Monroe, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson University Medical School
    18 Centre Dr Ste 205, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 659-9485
  2. 2
    Dept of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson University Medical School
    10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 659-9658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acrocephalosyndactyly
Aging Face
Burn Injuries
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Aging Face
Burn Injuries

Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chromosome 22q Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Van der Woude Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Incompetence Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 07, 2022
Exceptionally skilled and caring physician, he listens to his patience and involves them in decision making. He follows up and coordinates with other team members. He is highly regarded by other physicians on the team.
Robert Harvey — Apr 07, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Vella, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073888434
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Residency
  • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
Medical Education
  • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
