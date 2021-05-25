Dr. Joseph Vassallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vassallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Vassallo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Cardiologist & Internal Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 925, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-9070
Johns Hopkins Medicine5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-9070
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (301) 654-6442
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor- exceptional service
About Dr. Joseph Vassallo, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932106846
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vassallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassallo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.