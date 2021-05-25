Overview

Dr. Joseph Vassallo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Vassallo works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.