Dr. Joseph Varon, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (103)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Varon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Varon works at DORRINGTON MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2219 DORRINGTON ST, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 669-1670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sleep Apnea
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sleep Apnea
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Amazing doctor he is compassionate and caring he will give you the best care he can. He believes in the right to try and isn't prejudiced against patients. He treats everyone the same. He put his heart into his work, he loves people and is determined to help his parents get better.
    About Dr. Joseph Varon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215983895
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varon works at DORRINGTON MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Varon’s profile.

    Dr. Varon has seen patients for Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.