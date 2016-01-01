See All Pediatricians in Blue Springs, MO
Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences.

Dr. Vanbiber works at Charles F Cockerell in Blue Springs, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles F Cockerell
    205 NW R D Mize Rd Ste 304, Blue Springs, MO 64014 (816) 228-4770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination

Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO

    Pediatrics
    English
    1982602678
    Residency
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Vanbiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanbiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanbiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanbiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanbiber works at Charles F Cockerell in Blue Springs, MO. View the full address on Dr. Vanbiber’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanbiber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanbiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanbiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanbiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

