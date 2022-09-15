Overview

Dr. Joseph Van Valer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Van Valer works at American Health Network in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.