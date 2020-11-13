Overview

Dr. Joseph Valentino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Valentino works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.