Dr. Joseph Valentino, MD
Dr. Joseph Valentino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Center for Sports Medicine10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 945-9800
Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy # LEVEL2, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Dr. Valentino is the absolute BEST Dr ever! I suffer from a rare disease and he took time to make sure his decisions were the right one for me for all of my surgeries he’s performed. I’ve seen multiple drs for my disease including Drs at the Mayo Clinic and no one comes close to the knowledge and skills that Dr Valentino have. He always takes time to answer any and all of your questions and gives you the good and bad on what to expect. Consider yourself LUCKY if he is doing your surgery and care plan.
About Dr. Joseph Valentino, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Kentucky
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Valentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentino has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentino.
