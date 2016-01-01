Dr. Joseph Vaglio Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaglio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vaglio Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Vaglio Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Cotton O'neil Heart Center929 Sw Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-4100
Central Kansas Cancer Institute PA1133 College Ave Bldg E, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-2651
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 270-4100Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vaglio Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaglio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaglio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaglio Jr.
