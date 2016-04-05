Dr. Joseph Uricchio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uricchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Uricchio, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Uricchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Uricchio works at
Locations
Joseph N. Uricchio Dpm PA5602 Pga Blvd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 627-6444
JMC advanced Wound care and Hyperbaric Medicine1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would not be walking if it wasn't for this awesome foot surgeon. He did a total reconstruction on both of my feet. He went above and beyond to give the greatest care a patient could ever ask for!
About Dr. Joseph Uricchio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1104882489
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uricchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uricchio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uricchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uricchio has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uricchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uricchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uricchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uricchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uricchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.