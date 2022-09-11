Overview

Dr. Joseph Tynes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Tynes works at CHRISTUS Internal Medicine in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.