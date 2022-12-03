Overview

Dr. Joseph Tuma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Ne Coll Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Fall River Health Services.



Dr. Tuma works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

