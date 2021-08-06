Overview

Dr. Joseph Tullier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tullier works at Foot Clinic Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.