Dr. Joseph Tullier, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Tullier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tullier works at
Foot Clinic Of Baton Rouge4860 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 295-1027
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Great experience.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tullier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tullier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tullier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tullier works at
Dr. Tullier has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tullier speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullier.
