Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Tu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Tu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Tu works at
Locations
1
Cedars Sinai Medical Group250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 505, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3530
2
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - West8635 W 3rd St Ste 295W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-8444
3
Cedars-sinai Geriatrics Program8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a long and painful history, mostly spine and nerve damage related and have had 4 back surgeries and multiple pain management specialists whom I've worked with, first in New York City and now in Los Angeles where I recently moved. I can categorically state that Dr. Tu is that unique physician who spends as much time as needed to assess one's situation, discuss options, and in my case, recommended state of the art medical device which is performing well and reduced my 9-10 severe pain levels by 70%. It's hopefully a new lease on life!
About Dr. Joseph Tu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1710109905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tu works at
Dr. Tu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more.
Dr. Tu speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
