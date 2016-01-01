See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kailua, HI
Dr. Joseph Tsai, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Dr. Joseph Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from Taipei Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.

Dr. Tsai works at Diagnostic Radiologists PC in Kailua, HI.

    Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services
    640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 (808) 263-5500

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Castle

Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis

Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.7
    Based on 6 ratings
    Internal Medicine
    English
    1245299148
    St Mary Hospital
    New York
    Taipei Medical University
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tsai works at Diagnostic Radiologists PC in Kailua, HI.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

