Overview

Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Trunzo works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.