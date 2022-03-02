Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trunzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 353-0317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Trunzo and his team have the best bed side manner ,, they are exceptional in there fields I would recommend them to anyone ,, very pleased with my experience..
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- Cleveland Clinc Found
- Case Western U & Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- Case Western U & Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
Dr. Trunzo has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trunzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trunzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trunzo.
