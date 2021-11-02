Overview

Dr. Joseph Tromba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Tromba works at Long Island Gastroenterology PC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Indigestion and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.