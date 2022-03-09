Overview

Dr. Joseph Troise, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University School of Medicine - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.



Dr. Troise works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Salem, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.