Dr. Joseph Tripodi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Tripodi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph Tripodi and his staff is amazing. They made me feel so comfortable when i was so nervous. There bedside manner was 100 percent! The anesthesiologist was so kind as he knew i was scared. I would highy recommend this office and really loved them! Thank you
About Dr. Joseph Tripodi, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wintrop Univ. Hospital
- Winthrop Univ. Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripodi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripodi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripodi.
